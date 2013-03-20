PERTH, March 20 Goldman Sachs cut its forecast
for iron ore prices by up to 11 percent over the next three
years due to excess supply and slower steel output in China,
sending the shares of major miners to their lowest in nearly
four months.
Goldman lopped its forecast for 2014 by 11 percent to $115 a
tonne and for 2015 by 9 percent to $80 a tonne. The forecast for
2013 was lowered by 3 percent to $139 a tonne.
"Seaborne prices will be supported in the near-term by
high-cost marginal mines in China, but this cost support will be
gradually eroded over the next two years," the investment bank
said in a report.
"Eventually, high-cost mines vulnerable to competition from
imported ore will be displaced," the bank said.
Increasing use of scrap steel in China and lower crude steel
production would also weigh on iron ore prices, Goldman said.
"The result is a market surplus from 2014 onwards, driving
prices towards the marginal cost of seaborne supply," it said.
Iron ore prices nearly doubled from
three-year lows in September to hit a 16-month high of $158.90 a
tonne in February as Chinese mills ramped up steel output in
anticipation of a pickup in demand.
But the price has since declined to around $134.40 a tonne
as doubts grow about the strength of future demand, curbing
appetite for iron ore. Stockpiles of steel products held by
Chinese traders have swollen to a record high.
Australian miners Rio Tinto Ltd , BHP
Billiton Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group
warned on Tuesday of volatile markets and softer prices as
growth in China's steel production slows and more supply comes
through.
Rio's Australia-listed shares slid as much as 3.7 percent to
A$56.48, the lowest since Nov. 28. BHP fell nearly 3 percent to
a session low of A$33.57, its weakest since Nov. 23, with both
stocks tracking steep losses in London in the previous session.