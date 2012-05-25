BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
TOKYO May 25 The asset management arm of Goldman Sachs plans to gather about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) from Japanese and foreign investors to invest in Japanese real estate, a Goldman Sachs official in Tokyo said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management plans to invest in Japanese office buildings and commercial properties, the official said.
TOKYO, June 9 The head of Japan's life insurance lobby called on the Bank of Japan to begin debating as soon as possible a future exit strategy for its ultra-easy monetary policy, even though an actual withdrawal of stimulus could be some time away.