TOKYO, July 12 Goldman Sachs Group has scaled down its prime brokerage business in Japan, with the U.S. financial company shifting part of its staff and operations to Hong Kong, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The move underscores the plight of the Japanese hedge fund industry, which is struggling to attract investment into Japan-focused equities funds due to an ongoing slump in the Japanese stock market and long-lasting deflation in the country.

Goldman Sachs is Japan's biggest prime broker, with 17 mandates and assets under management totalling $2.7 billion, according to an industry survey by AsiaHedge released in May.

Goldman was also ranked the top prime broker in Asia with 162 mandates and assets under management of $20.6 billion, according to the survey.

In May, Goldman transferred its Japanese stock loan desk from Tokyo to Hong Kong, integrating it with a desk handling such loans for other Asian stocks, the sources said.

Staff from the Tokyo stock loan desk were assigned to the prime brokerage team in Hong Kong, which focuses on providing services in loaning stocks, they said.

Toru Okabe, the head of the prime brokerage business in Japan, will leave Goldman at the end of July, they said.

A spokeswoman at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo declined to comment.

Okabe joined Goldman in 1997 from Nomura Securities. He has worked in Goldman's prime brokerage section since 2000.

Okabe was appointed managing director of the global securities service section of Goldman Japan in 2004.

Goldman will this year switch the venue for its annual Asian hedge fund conference to Singapore from Tokyo, where it has been held for the past 12 years.

Assets managed by Japan-focused hedge funds rose in the first half of the past decade to hit a high of $39 billion in April 2006, according to data from industry tracker Eurekahedge.

They fell to a low of $12.5 billion following the 2008 financial crisis. Japan-focused hedge funds have made a small comeback, and managed $16.6 billion at the end of May, the data showed.