BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Dec 5 A South Korean regulator informed Goldman Sachs' local unit this week of its intent to impose disciplinary action for possible breach of domestic capital markets rules, three regulatory sources said on Thursday.
The action is expected to be "light", two of the sources said, usually meaning a simple caution or a warning that limits the forming of new subsidiaries for up to three years.
The Financial Supervisory Service had reviewed three brokerages, including Goldman, earlier this year for possible breach of domestic capital markets regulations.
Regulators had focused their review on whether Goldman's sale of Malaysian state-backed securities to domestic investors had followed domestic capital markets regulations, such as requiring the sales to be transacted through a local unit licensed to sell products in South Korea.
The action must be approved, with a final decision expected by the end of the year at the earliest, said the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
A Seoul-based Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment. A spokesman for the regulator declined to comment on an ongoing matter.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.