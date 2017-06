A man looks through iron rods in New Delhi June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Larsen & Toubro gain 2.6 percent after Goldman Sachs upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Goldman cites cheaper valuations after L&T's recent under-performance against the broader index and the prospect of stable revenue growth over the medium term.

The investment bank also notes the government is expected to fast track an estimated $30 billion worth of infrastructure projects in fiscal 2013/14, while also pointing to other supportive factors such as an expected lower cost of financing.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)