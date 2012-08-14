Aug 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc officials
won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of
breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to comply with terms
of a federal bailout, letting workers engage in "robo-signing,"
and causing the bank to package troubled loans into mortgage
securities.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said on
Tuesday the plaintiffs failed to show that Goldman executives
and directors, including Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, acted
in bad faith in leaving the federal Troubled Asset Relief
Program in June 2009, and freeing the firm from restrictions on
executive pay.
Pauley also said the plaintiffs failed to present enough
evidence of "red flags" to suggest that directors should have
recognized deficiencies in Goldman's mortgage servicing and
securitization operations.