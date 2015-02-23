BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources provides update on qualifying transaction
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction
Feb 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised the top end of its estimate of "reasonably possible" legal losses to about $3 billion from $2.5 billion.
The estimate accounts for potential losses apart from what is already set aside in reserves, the bank said in a quarterly regulatory filing on Monday. (bit.ly/1a4qBoU) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"