NEW YORK Nov 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
may be underreserved for legal losses by up to $4 billion, Chief
Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Wednesday.
The Wall Street bank raised its estimate of "reasonably
possible" legal losses by $500 million since June 30, Schwartz
said on a conference call for fixed-income investors.
Banks generally do not disclose their overall amount of
litigation reserves, but in recent years have begun telling
investors how much they may be underreserved, at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's urging. Goldman will
release its updated figure in a 10-Q filing with the SEC within
the 24 hours, Schwartz said.