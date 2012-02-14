Feb 13 Goldman Sachs Group said on
Monday that George Mattson, a co-head of the firm's global
industrials group, will retire after an 18-year career at the
investment bank.
Mattson will be succeeded in that role by Dusty Philip, who
was named co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas
last year, Goldman announced in a series of internal memos
reviewed by Reuters. A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the
content of the memos but declined further comment.
In one of the memos, Goldman also announced that Clare
Scherrer will become chief operating officer of the global
industrials group. In addition to her new role, Scherrer will
remain head of the industrials group in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, a role she has held since 2011.
Mattson, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1994, has run the
firm's global industrials group along with Alex Dibelius, the
other co-head of the group.