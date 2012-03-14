* Bill McDermott latest to depart asset management division
* Comes after Dwight Asset added to beef up defined
contribution biz
* Goldman in spotlight after exec Greg Smith left ripping
"toxic" culture
March 14 The head of the defined
contribution business at Goldman Sachs Group Inc has left
the firm.
A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed that Bill McDermott, who
was head of the defined contribution business at Goldman Sachs
Asset Management, has left after a little over two years at the
firm. McDermott could not immediately be reached for comment.
His responsibilities have been taken over by Jim McNamara,
head of third party distribution, and Craig Russell, head of the
institutional business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the
spokeswoman said. She could not say if the firm was hiring a
replacement.
McDermott's exit is the latest in a string of departures
from the asset management division, and the news came as Goldman
was in an unwanted spotlight following the departure of an
executive who publicly ripped the company's ethics and corporate
culture.
In April 2011, Steve McGuinness, co-chief operating officer
of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's investment management
business and global head of distribution, left the firm.
In December 2010, Eileen Rominger, chief investment officer
at GSAM and an 11-year veteran of the firm, stepped down to
become head of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division
of Investment Management.
Earlier in 2010, Mark Spilker, co-head of the investment
management division and a member of the management committee,
announced that he was retiring. He was 45 years old. Ten months
later, he became president of Apollo Global Management LLC.
McDermott's departure comes just weeks after GSAM announced
it was acquiring Dwight Asset Management Co LLC to ramp up its
defined contribution business.
Goldman Sachs has been under increasing scrutiny by
regulators and the public for its involvement in the 2008
financial crisis.
In a Wednesday Op-Ed piece, Greg Smith, head of the firm's
equity derivatives business, announced his resignation, blaming
the firm's "toxic and destructive" culture.
While Goldman's fixed income mutual funds performance has
continued to lag, the performance of its equity funds has
improved, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at
Lipper.
Over the past three years, 26 percent of the firm's bond
funds have beaten their peers, down from 69 percent for the past
five years, according to Lipper.
Meanwhile, 71 percent of its equity funds have beaten their
peers over the past three years, up from 38 percent for the past
five years.
Goldman said when McDermott was hired that he had been
Executive Vice President, Corporate Markets, at AXA Equitable
Life Insurance Company. Prior to AXA, he spent 12 years in
executive management at Fidelity Investments, where he was
responsible for growing large corporate market and client
solutions groups.