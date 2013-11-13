NEW YORK Nov 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
named 280 new managing directors on Wednesday, a 5 percent
increase from the previous year.
Goldman's new managing directors will be promoted as of Jan.
1, according to a press release on the company's website. The
title is one step away from the vaunted position of partner at
the Wall Street bank.
The biggest group comes from trading, with 94 managing
directors, followed by operations, technology, legal and finance
staff, with 74; investment banking, with 51; investment
management, with 39; research, with 14; and merchant banking,
with eight. More than half are in the Americas, and 20 percent
are women.