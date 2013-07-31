NEW YORK, July 31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said on Wednesday that the
bank would maintain its Metro International metal warehousing
business for the foreseeable future.
"We will end up selling Metro at an appropriate time," Cohn
said in an interview on CNBC.
No customers have yet taken Goldman up on its recent offer
to exchange aluminum in warehouse queues for immediate access,
Cohn said. The Wall Street bank said earlier on Wednesday that
it was offering customers that deal, following increased
scrutiny on wait times for aluminum orders that have driven up
prices and led some customers to complain publicly.