Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has sold
its controversial metals warehousing business to Swiss private
equity group Reuben Brothers, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a
source familiar with the situation.
The deal for Metro International Trade Services comes months
after it put the business formally on the block. Goldman bought
the business for an estimated $550 million in 2010, capitalizing
on a surge in demand for storing base metals such as aluminum as
demand slumped.
But the bank came under fierce political and regulatory
pressure to divest the Detroit-based operation amid allegations
it had encouraged hoarding supply, inflating metals prices.
Goldman has denied it did anything wrong.
The deal is the latest in a string of commodity and energy
market acquisitions by private equity groups, who are partly
filling a void left by global banks that have been withdrawing
from parts or even all of the volatile raw materials markets.
