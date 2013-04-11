* No decision yet made on sale, but bank open to offers
* Bank faces regulatory pressure over physical commodities
* Metro, other firms, accused of distorting aluminum
supplies
* Goldman says has not broken any rules
By Josephine Mason and David Sheppard
NEW YORK, April 11 Goldman Sachs has
explored a sale of its metals warehousing business Metro
International LLC, three sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters, just three years after the investment bank bought
the firm for $550 million.
Detroit-based Metro has attracted the scrutiny of regulators
since Goldman took over the warehouse company in 2010, as
companies such as Coca-Cola Co and other big metal
consumers have accused it of distorting aluminum supplies.
Goldman has consistently said Metro has not broken any laws or
rules.
The sources say the bank has been happy with Metro's
performance. It has proven to be a lucrative money-spinner as
stockpiles of aluminum have mounted in its global warehouse
network.
Goldman may still decide to keep Metro, the sources said,
but the bank has indicated it is ready to listen to any offers
having already earned a sizeable return on its investment in the
business.
"The bank would sell for the right price," said one source
with direct knowledge of discussions.
It is unclear whether Goldman has reached out to potential
buyers. The sources asked not to be named as they are not
authorized to speak on the matter.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
UNDER PRESSURE
A sale may indicate Goldman is scaling back ambitions in its
once-storied commodities trading arm, where revenues have fallen
by around 90 percent since 2009 to just $575 million last year,
according to the bank's annual report.
After making up 15 percent of the banks' total trading
revenues in 2011, commodities fell to just 3 percent last year.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley are also locked in
discussions with the Federal Reserve over their right to keep
owning and operating physical commodity assets like warehouses,
oil storage tanks, and pipelines following their conversion to
bank holding companies during the financial crisis.
Under U.S. banking regulations, banks are usually barred
from owning physical commodity assets that they operate.
The Fed has given Goldman and Morgan Stanley a five-year
grace period - which expires in the fall - while it decides
whether their long history of operating in these markets
qualifies them for an exemption.
The purchase of Metro in 2010 was led by Goldman's veteran
commodities chief Isabelle Ealet, and was designed to increase
the bank's presence in physical metals markets so that it would
be at the high level the investment bank has long enjoyed in
oil.
It was also aimed at offsetting the closure of its
proprietary metals derivatives trading desk, which was related
to new regulations. But a lack of capital and bureaucracy within
the bank have hampered the physical trading team's efforts,
market sources have said.
Scott Evans, a senior metals trader hired in 2010 to set up
the bank's physical desk in New York, left the bank earlier this
month. Another senior physical metals trader, David Freeland,
quit the bank's London desk last month to join merchant trader
Noble Group.
Ealet was promoted to co-head of the bank's securities
business in early 2012. She retains oversight of the commodities
business as part of her expanded role.
METRO CITY
Goldman has seen the warehousing business earn it a sizeable
return on its initial investment, two of the sources said.
Warehousing has turned into a billion-dollar industry in recent
years as a weak global economic recovery has curbed metal demand
creating excess supplies.
Metro is one of the biggest warehousing companies approved
for use by the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's oldest
and largest metals market.
Warehouse firms in the LME system were traditionally
independently owned, but since 2010 four of the six largest
players have been bought by investment banks or major commodity
trading houses like Glencore International Plc and
Trafigura.
Under the new owners, the warehouses have paid traders
incentives to store their metal in the facilities in long-term
rent deals, contributing to a massive increase in stockpiles.
However, this has created major tensions with consumers of
the metals. For car makers and beverage can manufacturers, these
storage plays have boosted prices for metal critical for their
businesses, and have at times left them waiting months to take
delivery of the metal.
Critics say much less aluminum is leaving the depots than
arriving.
That is partly due to LME rules which stipulate a minimum
delivery rate for metals stored in the warehouses it monitors.
Warehouses do not have to ship out any more than that amount.
For its part, Metro has built up a stockpile in its 29
Detroit warehouses of some 1.4 million tonnes of aluminum. That
is more than a quarter of the aluminum in LME-registered
warehouses around the world and 3 percent of annual global
demand.
The firm also operates another 49 warehouses spread around
the United States, as well as facilities in Italy, Turkey, South
Korea, and Malaysia. In total, it has about 120 warehouses
globally, according to LME data.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and David Sheppard; Additional
reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Martin Howell and Tim
Dobbyn)