HONG KONG Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and a unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T) have led a 3,150 million rupee investment consumer goods firm Global Beverages & Foods Pvt Ltd, the investment banks said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A. Mahendran, a former managing director for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS), will be chairman and managing director of Global Beverages & Foods and will also invest in the company, the statement said.

Global Beverages & Foods plans to build a portfolio of consumer brands to cash in on increased consumer spending in India.

(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Miral Fahmy)