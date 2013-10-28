NEW YORK Oct 28 Morgan Stanley is now
seen in derivatives markets as less likely to default on its
debt than Goldman Sachs, a reversal of long-term price
trends that signals investors' confidence in the bank's efforts
to make itself safer.
The switch started on Oct. 18 when Morgan Stanley beat
earnings expectations, two days after Goldman Sachs posted
disappointing results. While Morgan Stanley showed signs of
progress in wealth management - where it has made a big bet for
future growth and stability - Goldman reported unexpectedly weak
revenue in trading, a volatile business from which it gets the
bulk of its income.
For the past 10 days, derivatives that protect against a
Goldman Sachs Group Inc debt default for five years have been
more expensive than those that pay out if Morgan Stanley
defaults, according to data provider Markit.
This is the first time since 2002 that protection against a
Goldman default has been more expensive for more than a few
days, according to Markit.
"Morgan Stanley had pretty stable earnings with its wealth
management business growing," said Nathan Flanders, an analyst
with Fitch who covers securities firms. Yet "Goldman had a bit
of a stumble," he said.
Morgan Stanley came uncomfortably close to failing during
the financial crisis, and its chief executive at the time, John
Mack, decided to try to ensure the bank never came close to the
brink again.
In 2009, Morgan Stanley announced an agreement to buy
Citigroup's wealth management business over time, and add
it to its wealth management division. The investment bank hoped
that increasing its reliance on wealth management, which
generates relatively stable earnings in good times and bad,
would make the bank safer.
In recent quarters, that business has provided an
increasingly important contribution to Morgan Stanley's overall
earnings.
Goldman, meanwhile, is still heavily reliant on trading. The
bank fumbled last quarter in bond trading - historically one of
its most lucrative businesses. Because it had few other areas of
revenue growth, the bank cut costs to boost profits.
"Morgan Stanley has repositioned its business to emphasize
lower risk, less capital consumptive activities which, from a
credit investor's point of view, is a positive," said Edward
Marrinan, macro credit strategist at RBS Securities.
As of Monday afternoon, it cost $116,000 to insure $10
million worth of Goldman debt - $3,000 more than for Morgan
Stanley debt. That places Goldman at the top of the six biggest
U.S. banks in terms of perceived risk, just above Morgan
Stanley. Insuring bonds of Wells Fargo & Co - the only
one without significant investment banking operations - is about
half as expensive, at $57,000.
To be sure, the difference between Goldman and Morgan
Stanley credit default swaps is small, and prices for both firms
have fallen dramatically over the past two years. Whether the
new ranking is permanent is yet to be seen, analysts cautioned.
"Time will tell if the new Morgan Stanley business model is
truly more durable and more stable," said Flanders.