By Megan Davies

MOSCOW Feb 1 Goldman Sachs's Moscow co-head Chris Barter is leaving the bank to start up a new investment company, and the bank's Italian investment banking chairman will take over as head of its Moscow office.

Paolo Zannoni will succeed Barter, an American, and Frenchman Jean Raby, who were co-heads of the business in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of ex-Soviet countries, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Raby will take on senior client coverage within investment banking, the memo said.

Barter joined Goldman's Moscow office in 2007 when the bank had a relatively small presence in Russia. He bulked up the operations even as the credit crisis hit, hiring staff and beefing up its equity and debt businesses.

"This has been the best five years of my career," Barter told Reuters, referring to his Goldman career in Moscow. "It has been an amazing time building this business."

Barter, who joined Goldman in Frankfurt in 1993 said the Moscow office had been 30-strong when he moved in 2007.

"Today we're 130 or so, and we are a major revenue contributor to (Goldman Sachs) Europe," he said, adding there would be a transition period of six to eight weeks while he leaves and Zannoni starts.

Barter now plans to start a new company with two colleagues from Goldman, Ed Eisler and Sam Wisnia. "We are starting a global growth markets investment management company," he said.

NEW HEAD

Zannoni joined Goldman in 1994 and has led the Italian region's investment banking team since 2000. Prior to joining Goldman, he was a vice president at carmaker Fiat.

He will remain as chairman of Goldman's Italian investment banking business, in addition to his Russia CEO role. The bank's co-heads of Investment Banking in Italy, Massimo Della Ragione and Francesco Pascuzzi, will remain in post.

Goldman has had a presence in Russia since 1998. In its latest annual report, for 2010, Goldman said the BRIC countries, Brazil, Russia, India and China, represented one of the biggest opportunities for the firm.

Goldman advised on some of Russia's biggest stock offerings last year, being one of the leading underwriters on internet firm Yandex's New York IPO and joint co-ordinator of the London IPO of transportation firm Global Ports.

It ranked fifth in debt capital markets and equity capital markets league tables for 2011 -- where the issuer is domiciled in Russia -- according to Thomson Reuters data.

Among M&A deals, Goldman advised potash firm Uralkali on its merger with domestic rival Silvinit.

Goldman does not disclose performance metrics for individual countries.

The New York-based bank recently reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter profit as trading and investment banking revenue plunged. Wall Street clients pulled back on risk-taking, held off on M&A and delayed stock and bond offerings as Europe's sovereign debt crisis raged.

Russia's stock market also suffered last year, putting in its worst performance since the 2008 crisis, falling around 20 percent, on fears Europe's debt woes may escalate.

Russian markets took a hit at year-end as large-scale opposition protests against alleged ballot fraud in December's parliamentary election wrong-footed some investors.

Local markets rebounded in January, but the tone remains edgy ahead of a March 4 presidential election in which Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is the front-runner. The opposition plans further major protests in Russian cities on Saturday.