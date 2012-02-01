* Italian Zannoni to take charge
* Barter leaves to set up fund
* Raby to handle investment banking clients
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW Feb 1 Goldman Sachs's Moscow
co-head Chris Barter is leaving the bank to start up a new
investment company, and the bank's Italian investment banking
chairman will take over as head of its Moscow office.
Paolo Zannoni will succeed Barter, an American, and
Frenchman Jean Raby, who were co-heads of the business in Russia
and the Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of ex-Soviet
countries, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Raby will take on senior client coverage within investment
banking, the memo said.
Barter joined Goldman's Moscow office in 2007 when the bank
had a relatively small presence in Russia. He bulked up the
operations even as the credit crisis hit, hiring staff and
beefing up its equity and debt businesses.
"This has been the best five years of my career," Barter
told Reuters, referring to his Goldman career in Moscow. "It has
been an amazing time building this business."
Barter, who joined Goldman in Frankfurt in 1993 said the
Moscow office had been 30-strong when he moved in 2007.
"Today we're 130 or so, and we are a major revenue
contributor to (Goldman Sachs) Europe," he said, adding there
would be a transition period of six to eight weeks while he
leaves and Zannoni starts.
Barter now plans to start a new company with two colleagues
from Goldman, Ed Eisler and Sam Wisnia. "We are starting a
global growth markets investment management company," he said.
NEW HEAD
Zannoni joined Goldman in 1994 and has led the Italian
region's investment banking team since 2000. Prior to joining
Goldman, he was a vice president at carmaker Fiat.
He will remain as chairman of Goldman's Italian investment
banking business, in addition to his Russia CEO role. The bank's
co-heads of Investment Banking in Italy, Massimo Della Ragione
and Francesco Pascuzzi, will remain in post.
Goldman has had a presence in Russia since 1998. In its
latest annual report, for 2010, Goldman said the BRIC countries,
Brazil, Russia, India and China, represented one of the biggest
opportunities for the firm.
Goldman advised on some of Russia's biggest stock offerings
last year, being one of the leading underwriters on internet
firm Yandex's New York IPO and joint co-ordinator of
the London IPO of transportation firm Global Ports.
It ranked fifth in debt capital markets and equity capital
markets league tables for 2011 -- where the issuer is domiciled
in Russia -- according to Thomson Reuters data.
Among M&A deals, Goldman advised potash firm Uralkali
on its merger with domestic rival Silvinit.
Goldman does not disclose performance metrics for individual
countries.
The New York-based bank recently reported a sharp fall in
fourth-quarter profit as trading and investment banking revenue
plunged. Wall Street clients pulled back on risk-taking, held
off on M&A and delayed stock and bond offerings as Europe's
sovereign debt crisis raged.
Russia's stock market also suffered last year, putting in
its worst performance since the 2008 crisis, falling around 20
percent, on fears Europe's debt woes may escalate.
Russian markets took a hit at year-end as large-scale
opposition protests against alleged ballot fraud in December's
parliamentary election wrong-footed some investors.
Local markets rebounded in January, but the tone remains
edgy ahead of a March 4 presidential election in which Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin is the front-runner. The opposition
plans further major protests in Russian cities on Saturday.