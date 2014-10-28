(Corrects age of Kukies to 46 in last paragraph)

FRANKFURT Oct 28 Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent investment bankers, is stepping down as country-head of Goldman Sachs and will be replaced by Wolfgang Fink and Joerg Kukies, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Dibelius, who came to Goldman in 1993 and took the helm in Germany in 2002 after predecessor Paul Achleitner left for Allianz, will become co-chairman of Goldman Sachs's global investment banking division, the memo said.

"In his new role, Alex Dibelius will continue to serve our most important clients," the memo said.

Dibelius, 55, is a dealmaker who oversaw the merger and later the de-merger of Daimler and Chrysler, advised on Vodafone's takeover of Mannesmann, Siemens' sale of its VDO division to Continental and the restructuring of car parts maker Schaeffler.

Despite his success in business, he sometimes drew public criticism, such as when he said at a conference in 2010 that banks "do not have an obligation to promote the public good."

Dibelius is also one of the few bankers in Germany whose private life has been extensively debated in the country's tabloid press, and last year saw numerous, colourful reports about his expensive divorce.

Wolfgang Fink, 48, currently serves as head of investment banking in Germany and Austria, while Joerg Kukies, 46, heads the equities and fixed income division in Germany and Austria. They will serve as Germany co-heads with immediate effect. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Thomas Atkins and Mark Potter)