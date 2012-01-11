HONG KONG Jan 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Eiji Ueda and James Paradise as co-heads of its Asia-Pacific Securities Division, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The two will fill the role left vacant by the departure of Yusuf Alireza, who headed the securities division in addition to being co-president of the firm's overall Asia-Pacific business.

Ueda and Paradise will relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo and London, respectively, and will report to the four co-heads of the global securities division - David Heller, Edward Eisler, Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz.

Ueda has been co-head of fixed income, currencies and commodities in Japan since 2009 and is seen internally as one of the more internationally-minded of the firm's top Japanese bankers. Paradise has been co-head of Goldman's prime brokerage business in London since 2008 and, like Ueda, became a managing director in 2000.

Goldman Sachs spokesman Eddie Naylor confirmed the contents of the memo.