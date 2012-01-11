BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG Jan 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Eiji Ueda and James Paradise as co-heads of its Asia-Pacific Securities Division, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The two will fill the role left vacant by the departure of Yusuf Alireza, who headed the securities division in addition to being co-president of the firm's overall Asia-Pacific business.
Ueda and Paradise will relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo and London, respectively, and will report to the four co-heads of the global securities division - David Heller, Edward Eisler, Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz.
Ueda has been co-head of fixed income, currencies and commodities in Japan since 2009 and is seen internally as one of the more internationally-minded of the firm's top Japanese bankers. Paradise has been co-head of Goldman's prime brokerage business in London since 2008 and, like Ueda, became a managing director in 2000.
Goldman Sachs spokesman Eddie Naylor confirmed the contents of the memo.
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.