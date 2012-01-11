HONG KONG Jan 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Eiji Ueda and James Paradise as co-heads of its Asia-Pacific Securities Division, filling the role left vacant by the departure of Yusuf Alireza, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Alireza, who headed the securities division in addition to being co-president of the firm's overall Asia-Pacific business, left the firm in November.

Ueda and Paradise will relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo and London, respectively, and will report to the four co-heads of the global securities division - David Heller, Edward Eisler, Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz, the memo said.

The two have yet to finalise the allocation of responsibilities between them, but given Ueda's background in fixed income and Paradise's experience in equities it is likely that they will run the unit along this traditional division, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Ueda has been co-head of fixed income, currencies and commodities in Japan since 2009. Paradise has been co-head of Goldman's prime brokerage business in London since 2008 and, like Ueda, became a managing director in 2000.