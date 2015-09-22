HONG KONG, Sept 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Jonathan Penkin to a newly created role of head of Growth Markets equity capital markets (ECM), betting on the increased importance of companies in China, Africa and central Europe in global dealmaking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Hong Kong-based Penkin will move to London and leave his post as co-head of Asia Pacific ex-Japan Financing Group and co-head of ECM in the region, with Aaron Arth becoming sole head of ECM for Asia ex-Japan, said the memo, whose content was confirmed by Goldman.

Despite recent volatility, the growth markets in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are "a key focus" because of increased activity and "robust" investment flows in those regions, Goldman said in the memo. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)