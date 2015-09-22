HONG KONG, Sept 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
named Jonathan Penkin to a newly created role of head of
Growth Markets equity capital markets (ECM), betting on the
increased importance of companies in China, Africa and central
Europe in global dealmaking, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters on Tuesday.
Hong Kong-based Penkin will move to London and leave his
post as co-head of Asia Pacific ex-Japan Financing Group and
co-head of ECM in the region, with Aaron Arth becoming sole head
of ECM for Asia ex-Japan, said the memo, whose content was
confirmed by Goldman.
Despite recent volatility, the growth markets in Asia,
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are "a key focus" because
of increased activity and "robust" investment flows in those
regions, Goldman said in the memo.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)