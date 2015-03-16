* Veteran head of crude oil Alvarez retires
* Glencore hires ex-BP Asia trading chief from Goldman
* Chin Thean Quek big player in Singapore fuel oil trading
* Goldman appoints Xiao Qin as new Asia commodities head
By David Sheppard and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 16 Glencore's powerful
oil trading division is undergoing a rare reshuffle after
20-year veteran executive Louis Alvarez retired, while the
former head of BP's Asian trading arm has been hired to
head the firm's Singapore-based operations.
Hiring outsiders is a rarity for Glencore, which prefers to
groom people from within, including current Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg, who traded coal when Glencore's founder Marc Rich
was in charge in the 1980s.
The changes come as Glencore has praised how its trading
expertise can buffer results against the collapse in oil, metal
and iron ore prices, with the firm emphasising its commodity
dealing roots in its latest results.
Alvarez was the head of crude oil under Alex Beard, the
long-serving global head of oil for Glencore. Alvarez retired at
the start of 2015, a source close to the company and several
trading insiders told Reuters.
Both men came from BP in the early 1990s and at the time of
Glencore's landmark share placement in 2012, Alvarez was worth
$600 million based on his shareholding in the company.
Glencore has now hired the head of Goldman Sachs's
commodity business in Asia to run its Singapore operations, two
industry sources said on Monday, appointing a veteran fuel oil
trader in the world's largest hub for the heavy fuel.
Chin Thean Quek, who once headed BP's Asian trading
operation, had built a reputation as one of the most powerful
traders in the Singapore-centred fuel oil market before joining
Goldman two years ago.
Glencore already owns global fuel oil trader Chemoil, but
firms have been focusing increased resources on the Singapore
market, seeing opportunities after the collapse of Danish
shipping fuel trader OW Bunker late last year.
Mark Catton, who headed Glencore's Singapore operations
during an 18-year stint in Asia, is moving back to London, one
of the sources said, without saying what new position he is
taking at the commodity trader and miner. He has been with
Glencore since 1990.
Quek, who left BP with his team to run China's Brightoil
Petroleum in 2010, brings with him from Goldman a reputation for
quickly establishing one of the largest fuel oil operations in
Singapore, the world's hub for trading the heavy fuel.
Within two years of joining Brightoil his team was
dominating the fuel oil derivatives market in Singapore, trading
the equivalent of 17.3 million tonnes a year or more than double
that of BP, its closest rival.
Brightoil also became the second-largest bunker supplier by
volume in Singapore in 2011, according to the Maritime Port
Authority of Singapore.
BP sued Quek and five other ex-employees in 2010 alleging
they had taken confidential company information, including oil
trading "cheat sheets". The team of six counter-sued BP for
wrongful dismissal, saying it had withheld money owed to them.
To replace Quek, who joined Goldman two years ago, the bank
has appointed Xiao Qin as the new head of its Asia commodities
business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and
confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.
Banks have faced increased regulatory pressure on their
physical oil and metal trading activities, though Goldman has
stuck with the multi-billion dollar business even as many rivals
have pulled back.
Xiao, an options trading veteran, first joined Goldman 15
years ago. He left the bank for a stint at UBS before rejoining
in 2008.
