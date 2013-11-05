India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs upgrades its view on India to "marketweight", with a target for the Nifty of 6,900 points.
Goldman notes optimism over political change is trumping economic concerns, given what the bank says are expectations that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, led by prime minister candidate Narendra Modi, could prevail in parliamentary elections due by May 2014.
Goldman also notes that external capital account pressures have moderated for now, and cites signs of a cyclical pick-up and structural improvements in the economy.
The investment bank likely notes the earnings outlook is stabilising, while noting that retail redemption pressures could moderate, among the factors behind its upgrade.
Goldman says technology, healthcare, and energy are its top sectors.
Goldman says it likes technology stocks including HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) and Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS), oil and energy scripts such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS), banks including Yes Bank (YESB.NS) and IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) and select auto and cement stocks.
The U.S. bank also included some mid-cap infrastructure stocks which are trading at inexpensive valuations such as Adani Power (ADAN.NS), NHPC Ltd (NHPC.NS), Materials stocks like Grasim Industries (GRAS.NS), and industrials stocks like Container Corp of India (CCRI.NS) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
(APSE.NS).
(Reporting by Indulal P)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
BRUSSELS NATO plans to spend 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) to upgrade its satellite and computer technology over the next three years as the Western military alliance adapts to new threats, a senior official said.