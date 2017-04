Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs raises Nifty's target to 9,000 points for September 2015. Its previous target was 8,600 points for June 2015.

Goldman says earnings sentiment remains positive for the overall market.

The 50-share broader index is the best performing equity index in Asian markets, up 32.6 percent in U.S. dollar terms for 2014 so far.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)