NEW YORK, Sept 10 A New York state pension fund
has given Goldman Sachs Group Inc $2 billion to invest
with outside managers, Goldman and the fund said in a statement
on Wednesday, a first for a fund that has traditionally picked
managers itself.
Officials in charge of overseeing the $180.7 billion New
York State Common Retirement Fund wanted to invest more in
markets outside the U.S. and decided it was best to outsource
the task to a company that had the skills and resources to put
money to work quickly, staff in the New York comptroller's
office said.
In talks with fund officials over the past year, Goldman
executives presented an analysis of the fund's allocations based
on publicly available data and suggested areas it could improve,
such as where to spend the risk budget and whether to be more
active or passive in certain portfolios, said the comptroller
staffers, who spoke on the condition they not be named.
Those analytics, combined with the size of Goldman's fund
selection and due diligence team and a competitive pricing
structure led the comptroller's office to partner with the bank.
The partnership is the latest step in Goldman's effort to
grow its investment management business, as new regulations and
lower trading volume have pressured profits in other businesses
the bank has traditionally relied on for growth. [ID:
nL2N0PP20V]
The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli
is in talks with other potential partners to ink similar deals,
staff said.
Under the agreement with Goldman, the bank's Alternative
Investments and Manager Selection (AIMS) Group will select
managers for $2 billion worth of the pension fund's stock
portfolio that focuses on making investments abroad with active
managers. The fund is also in talks with Goldman about so-called
"sustainable investments," which focus on environmentally
friendly or socially responsible companies.
The deal with New York is not the first business Goldman has
won with a state pension fund but it is the largest. In 2008,
South Carolina Retirement Systems entered a $1.5 billion
partnership with the bank's investment management unit and in
2010, the Alaska Permanent Fund awarded it over $500 million.
AIMS, which had $156 billion in assets under supervision at
June 30, is an "open architecture" platform, which means none of
the investments Goldman selects can be invested in funds that
the bank's own portfolio managers oversee.
Goldman and the pension fund declined to comment on fees.
