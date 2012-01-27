PRAGUE Jan 27 The U.S. economy looks to
be improving more than market consensus believes while the
global driver for growth continues to come from major emerging
markets, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman Jim O'Neill
said on Friday.
The boss of Goldman Sachs AM, which has almost a trillion
dollars of assets under management, also said the U.S. housing
market, whose collapse helped trigger the financial crisis in
2008, may be close to a turning point.
"It is my growing suspicion that the U.S. economy is
improving more than the consensus thinks," O'Neill said during
an economic conference in the Czech capital of Prague.
O'Neill said there were growing signs the United States was
recovering from the deep economic challenges after 2008.
Data on Friday, released while the Prague conference was
taking place, showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace
in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter but some of the data also
hinted at slower growth in early 2012.
In December, O'Neill told Reuters that U.S. and emerging
market economies were still doing well and that made it easy to
be bullish about global equities in 2012.
"In my judgement, the four BRIC countries - Brazil, China,
India, Russia - and four others - Mexico, Korea, Turkey,
Indonesia - are actually the countries which are driving the
world economy," O'Neill said on Friday.
O'Neill coined the term BRICs.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Jason Hovet. Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt.)