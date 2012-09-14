BRIEF-GameMine raises $20 mln in series A funding to grow game developer network
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
Sept 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to announce internally its list of newly appointed partners on Nov. 14 and its list of new managing directors the following day, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A committee led by Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood is now vetting candidates for those promotions, the source said.
The weeks-long vetting process, known at Goldman as "cross-ruffing," involves intensive analysis of candidates' performance and several rounds of interviews with people who work with them. Those who make it to partner or managing director are informed before a memo is sent internally via email naming all those chosen.
The promotions happen once every two years.
A spokesman for the investment bank, David Wells, declined to comment on the matter.
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
LONDON, June 5 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the claim said on Monday.