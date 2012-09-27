BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to pay about $12 million to settle charges that it violated "pay-to-play" rules in a case involving undisclosed campaign contributions to Timothy Cahill, the former Massachusetts state treasurer who was a candidate for governor, U.S. securities regulators said on Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged Neil Morrison, a former investment banker at Goldman, in the case.
Goldman settled without admitting or denying the charges. The SEC's case against Morrison continues.
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd has named a new acting general counsel in a wave of management changes as the nutrition and supplements company works to comply with a legal settlement with U.S. regulators last year over deceiving customers, according to a person familiar with the hiring decision.