ISTANBUL, July 21 Goldman Sachs has signed a preliminary agreement with Socar's Turkey unit to buy a 30 percent stake in the country's largest integrated port for $250 million, the port's operator said in a statement.

The Petlim port is operated by petrochemicals maker Petkim and the deal is expected to help Socar's plans to develop the port to make it largest of the Aegean region.

Talks for the sale had started in February this year. Petkim and Petlim are controlled by the Turkish branch of Azeri energy group Socar. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Holmes)