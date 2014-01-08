NEW YORK Jan 7 An infrastructure fund run by
Goldman Sachs has sold its stake in the holding company
of SSA Marine, one of the world's largest privately held port
operators, the firm said on Tuesday.
GS Infrastructure Partners, which bought into the company
in mid-2007, and other institutional investors sold their shares
in SSA Marine's ultimate parent company, FRS Capital Corp, to
the founding Smith/Hemingway family, SSA said in a release on
its website. After the deal, Mexican businessman Fernando Chico
Pardo took a 49 percent share in the business, they said.
Financial details of the transaction were not released. A
Goldman spokesman was not immediately available to comment on
the reason for the sale.
The transaction comes as pressure mounts on Wall Street
banks to get out of physical commodity trading because of
concerns about their role in the raw material supply chain. SSA
Marine is not a commodity trader but is involved in several
large coal export terminals as well as container ports.