NEW YORK Feb 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is trying to convince investors that its business model is more
eclectic than meets the eye.
On Tuesday morning, Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
plans to give a presentation that paints his bank as one that
earns steadier profits than peers, and delivers them through
sundry business lines.
Those ideas run contrary to a common narrative on Wall
Street about Goldman Sachs: that it is good at earning money by
trading and investing its own capital, but little else.
"Most people will tell you Goldman makes almost all its
money on trading - I hear it all the time," said Rick Scott, who
trades in Goldman shares as chief investment officer at L&S
Advisors, an investment firm with $500 million in assets under
management. "I like that they're focused on doing one thing very
well, but the more diversified your business, the less there's a
chance one area will take a big bite out of your earnings when
it's disrupted."
Goldman executives say the view that the bank is a one-trick
pony is misguided, and Blankfein's presentation on Tuesday is
sprinkled with factoids that run contrary to market perceptions.
One slide divides Goldman's trading unit into eight
components, each of which contributed 8 to 19 percent of
revenue, on average, over the past four years - showing that
trading itself is more diverse than it may seem. Another slide
shows Goldman squeezed more revenue out of businesses it kept
than revenue it lost exiting others due to new regulations.
"Despite operating in a more challenging revenue
environment, (Goldman Sachs) has continued to deliver
best-in-class returns while significantly growing our capital,"
the presentation says.
Even so, Goldman's biggest revenue contributor, bond
trading, is in the midst of a decline that's crimping profits
across Wall Street.
Last year Goldman reported $8.5 billion in revenue from that
business, down 2 percent from 2013, and down 61 percent from its
peak of $21.9 billion in 2009.
As that business has shrunk and capital requirements have
gone up, Goldman's return-on-equity has dropped to 11.2 percent,
less than one-third of its peak performance before the crisis.
That metric is important to shareholders because it shows how
much profit a bank can earn from their capital.
Blankfein and his deputies have refused to offer a
return-on-equity target, arguing that regulations are still too
unclear. Analysts who spoke to Reuters on Monday said some of
their investor clients want Goldman management to outline a
specific plan for how the bank will make up for falling bond
revenue and drive returns higher.
"Goldman is saying, we have the right business model, but
we're not really sure what the business model's going to look
like when all is said and done," said CLSA analyst Mike Mayo.
"You're going to lose investors with that pitch."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay)