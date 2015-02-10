(Adds details on bond trading components, adds comments from
Blankfein, changes headline)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Feb 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is trying to convince investors that its business model does not
need to change.
On Tuesday morning, Goldman Chief Executive Officer Lloyd
Blankfein gave a presentation at a financial services conference
that painted the bank as one that earns steadier profits than
its peers, and delivers them through sundry business lines.
Those ideas run contrary to a common narrative on Wall
Street about Goldman: It is good at earning money by trading and
investing its own capital, but little else.
"Most people will tell you Goldman makes almost all its
money on trading - I hear it all the time," said Rick Scott, who
trades in Goldman shares as chief investment officer at L&S
Advisors, an investment firm with $500 million in assets under
management. "I like that they're focused on doing one thing very
well, but the more diversified your business, the less there's a
chance one area will take a big bite out of your earnings when
it's disrupted."
Goldman executives say the view that the bank is a one-trick
pony is misguided, and Blankfein's presentation on Tuesday was
sprinkled with factoids that run contrary to market perceptions.
It emphasized that more than one-half of its revenues comes
from busineses other than trading, and that trading itself is
more diverse than it may seem.
One slide at the presentation divided Goldman's trading unit
into eight components, each of which contributed 8 percent to 19
percent of revenue, on average, since 2010. Another showed that
Goldman has squeezed more revenue out of businesses it kept than
revenue it lost exiting others due to new regulations. Blankfein
stressed that Goldman's investment management business has
plenty of room to grow, since it is just a fraction of the size
of leading rivals.
"We're 'breadthy' in capital markets. On the other hand,
we're very focused," Blankfein said. "We're breadthy in the
context of the set of businesses we choose to be in."
He added that Goldman is "unabashedly an investment bank"
and that he sees no need to change its business model.
Yet Goldman's biggest revenue contributor, bond trading, is
in the midst of a decline that is crimping profits across Wall
Street, raising questions about how Blankfein will make up for
that waning line item.
Last year Goldman reported $8.5 billion in revenue from bond
trading, down 2 percent from 2013, and down 61 percent from its
peak of $21.9 billion in 2009.
As that business has shrunk and capital requirements have
gone up, Goldman's return-on-equity has dropped to 11.2 percent,
less than one-third of its peak performance before the crisis.
That metric is important to shareholders because it shows how
much profit a bank can earn from their capital.
Blankfein and his deputies have refused to offer a
return-on-equity target, arguing that regulations are still too
unclear. Analysts who spoke to Reuters on Monday said some of
their investor clients want Goldman management to outline a
specific plan for how the bank will make up for falling bond
revenue and drive returns higher.
"Goldman is saying, we have the right business model, but
we're not really sure what the business model's going to look
like when all is said and done," said CLSA analyst Mike Mayo.
"You're going to lose investors with that pitch."
Goldman stock was up 0.2 percent to $182.58.
(Editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe)