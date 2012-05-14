May 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Valentino Carlotti as head of its client-focused trading business, according to an internal memo.

Carlotti, 46, is now head of the Securities Division Institutional Client Group and will report to Enrico Gaglioti, global head of equities sales, and Tom Cornacchia, head of fixed income, currency and commodities sales in the Americas.

The group that Carlotti will oversee is a trading business that is focused on selling clients products across different asset classes.

Carlotti is a partner managing director who has been with Goldman for 18 years, having joined as an investment banker covering telecommunications and media in 1994. He later worked in the equities division selling products to hedge funds and mutual funds.

A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was signed by Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz, who are global co-heads of Goldman's trading business.