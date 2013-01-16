* Firm looks to sell 75 percent of business
* Seeks $1 billion price
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Goldman Sachs Group is
seeking a buyer for a majority stake of its $1.4 billion
reinsurance group, according to a copy of its January
presentation to potential buyers that was viewed by Reuters.
Goldman is trying to sell 75 percent of Goldman Sachs
Reinsurance Group, now renamed Global Atlantic, for around $1
billion, according to the presentation.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment. The Insurance
Insider first reported Goldman was looking to sell the
reinsurance group.
The move to sell control of the reinsurance unit, which
generates a steady stream of fees, comes less than a year after
Goldman bought Ariel Re's Bermuda-based insurance and
reinsurance operations in April. Banks including Goldman Sachs
are looking to sell businesses they see as non-core to meet new
capital requirements..
Global Atlantic is composed of a $950 million life and
annuity business and a $450 million property and casual
business.
Goldman reported net revenue of $1 billion in 2012 related
to its reinsurance business, up from $880 million in 2011, in
its fourth-quarter earnings release Wednesday morning, marking
the first time the firm has broken out these figures.
Overall, Goldman said its fourth-quarter earnings nearly
tripled, driven by big gains in stock and bond values, increased
revenue from deal making and lower compensation expenses.
The fifth-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported earnings of
$2.8 billion, or $5.60 per share, up from $978 million, or $1.84
per share, in the same period a year ago.