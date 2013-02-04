Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs retains its "buy" rating on Crompton Greaves Ltd CROM.NS and adds the stock to its Asia-Pacific Conviction List.
Goldman cites a favourable risk-reward ratio after the Indian power equipment maker completed the restructuring of its Belgium plant in the quarter ended in December.
The bank adds Crompton Greaves' valuations are trading at a historical trough, calling it "unjustified."
Goldman's report comes after Morgan Stanley added Crompton Greaves, among other stocks, to its India model portfolio in a report on Friday.
However, Goldman has cut Crompton's sum-of-the-parts target price to 127 rupees from 144 rupees to factor in slower improvement in overseas margins after the December quarter results.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
BENGALURU The Chinese yuan and Indian rupee are expected to shed some of this year's gains and weaken slightly against the dollar over the coming 12 months if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates further as expected, a Reuters poll showed.