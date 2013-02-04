Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs retains its "buy" rating on Crompton Greaves Ltd CROM.NS and adds the stock to its Asia-Pacific Conviction List.

Goldman cites a favourable risk-reward ratio after the Indian power equipment maker completed the restructuring of its Belgium plant in the quarter ended in December.

The bank adds Crompton Greaves' valuations are trading at a historical trough, calling it "unjustified."

Goldman's report comes after Morgan Stanley added Crompton Greaves, among other stocks, to its India model portfolio in a report on Friday.

However, Goldman has cut Crompton's sum-of-the-parts target price to 127 rupees from 144 rupees to factor in slower improvement in overseas margins after the December quarter results.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)