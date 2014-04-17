April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported
an 11 percent drop in first-quarter profit as client activity
remained constrained and fixed-income revenue shrank.
The Wall Street bank said on Thursday its net income fell to
$1.95 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the first three months of
the year from $2.19 billion, or $4.29 per share, in the same
period of 2013.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.45 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported earnings were comparable.
Goldman's rivals also reported a drop in revenue from
fixed-income trading in the quarter, but Goldman has more at
stake than others because it has a less diverse business mix.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal
in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)