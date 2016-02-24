SINGAPORE Feb 24 Goldman Sachs' senior
investment banker and chairman of its Southeast Asia business
Tim Leissner has left the bank, a spokesman said.
Leissner helped arrange the sale of U.S. dollar bonds for
Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB),
sources told Reuters. The bank drew criticism from Malaysian
politicians over the hefty amount it earned from these
transactions.
Leissner left the bank earlier this month, the bank
spokesman added, without giving further details.
Leissner is the second Goldman banker linked to 1MDB deals
to leave the bank. Roger Ng, then managing director and head of
Southeast Asia sales for fixed income, currencies and
commodities, also left two years ago, sources had told Reuters
at the time. (reut.rs/1TEWbgU)
Leissner did not respond to several attempts by Reuters to
contact him.
Leissner was named chairman of Southeast Asia in mid-2014
and was supposed to relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong, but
instead spent time between Hong Kong and Los Angeles, where his
wife lives, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The sources declined to be named because the information
remained confidential.
