March 7 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker Tim Leissner has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice
Department in a money laundering probe linked to 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB), Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Leissner was issued the subpoena in late February, days
before Goldman confirmed that he had parted ways with the U.S.
bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
(bloom.bg/1p3L9Fn)
Leissner, who was the chairman of Goldman's Southeast Asia
business since mid-2014, helped arrange the sale of U.S. dollar
bonds for Malaysian state investor 1MDB, sources told Reuters in
February.
Prosecutors in the Justice Department's kleptocracy
asset-recovery unit are investigating whether funds were
embezzled from 1MDB, by politically connected people in
Malaysia, Bloomberg reported.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong declined to
comment. The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI could not be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Leissner or his representative was not immediately available
for comment.
The U.S. government is reviewing Goldman's business
relationship with the Malaysian wealth fund as part of a
broader, wide-ranging investigation into 1MDB, an FBI
spokeswoman told Reuters in October.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in
Singapore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)