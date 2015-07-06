Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, July 6 A New York judge has thrown out the conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov on charges of stealing some of the bank's high-frequency trading code.
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser gave his decision on Monday, overturning the guilty verdict by a jury in May.
Aleynikov, 45, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, has been tried and convicted in two separate cases for copying Goldman's code. (Editing by Alden Bentley)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago