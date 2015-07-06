NEW YORK, July 6 A New York judge has thrown out the conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov on charges of stealing some of the bank's high-frequency trading code.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser gave his decision on Monday, overturning the guilty verdict by a jury in May.

Aleynikov, 45, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, has been tried and convicted in two separate cases for copying Goldman's code. (Editing by Alden Bentley)