By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, July 6 A former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc programmer on Monday won dismissal of his second
criminal conviction, highlighting the difficulty of proving that
he committed a crime by copying some of the investment bank's
high frequency trading code.
Less than four years after beating a separate federal case,
Sergey Aleynikov convinced a state judge to overturn a jury
verdict in May. The panel had found Aleynikov guilty of
"unlawful use of secret scientific material," a violation of a
rarely used 1967 law.
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser wrote in his
72-page opinion that, while Aleynikov "doubtless acted wrongly"
by copying code from Goldman's servers before he left the
investment bank to join a Chicago trading startup in 2009,
prosecutors "did not prove he committed this particular obscure
crime."
The difficulty of convicting Aleynikov underscores the
antiquated nature of criminal law in the area of cybertheft,
Conviser said, noting the law which Manhattan District Attorney
Cyrus Vance relied on predates modern computer technology by
decades.
Vance's office warned that other companies could be at risk
if Aleynikov's actions go unpunished and said it was considering
an appeal.
"We think this defendant committed a crime," spokeswoman
Joan Vollero said. "So did the jury. If what Sergey Aleynikov
did isn't a crime, then every company that values its
intellectual property should be concerned."
Aleynikov, 45, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, wrote
high-frequency trading code for Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2009.
High-frequency trading refers to the use of computer
technology to trade securities much faster than human traders
can. Critics argue that the technology allows the most
sophisticated trading firms to manipulate markets unfairly.
'RESOUNDING VINDICATION'
Conviser noted that New York's state senate recently passed
a bill on theft of computer data that would likely have made
what Aleynikov did a crime. But he likened prosecuting Aleynikov
under the 48-year-old law with trying to fit a square peg in a
round hole.
Aleynikov's attorney Kevin Marino, hailed the decision as "a
resounding vindication of the American system of government."
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment on the
decision.
Aleynikov was first arrested by federal officials in 2009
and charged under U.S. corporate espionage law. He was convicted
in 2010 and served nearly a year in prison before an appeals
court overturned his conviction in 2012.
Just months later, Aleynikov was arrested again and charged
in New York state court for copying the code, this time under
state laws against unlawful use of secret scientific material
and unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
In May the jury convicted Aleynikov of unlawful use of
secret scientific material after a two-week trial and more than
a week of deliberation. The jurors were not told about the
earlier case.
Conviser, in his decision overturning the verdict, said
prosecutors failed to prove that Aleynikov made a "tangible
reproduction" of the code, or intended to take most of its
value, as the law requires.
Marino on Monday characterized the two cases against
Aleynikov as abuses of prosecutorial power.
"With today's decision, Sergey Aleynikov has been acquitted
of every single crime two sets of prosecutors could conjure in
their zeal to do the bidding of Goldman Sachs," he said.
Aleynikov is still pursuing a civil lawsuit to get Goldman
Sachs to pay his legal fees, which Marino said are around $7
million, as well as a lawsuit accusing two FBI agents who
investigated him of violating his Constitutional rights.
Aleynikov's story helped inspire Michael Lewis' bestselling
book "Flash Boys" about the rise and corrosive effects of
high-frequency trading in the U.S. equity market.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 04447/2012.
