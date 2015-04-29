NEW YORK, April 29 A juror in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer accused of stealing the investment bank's trading code told a New York court that she believed a second juror tried to poison her, threatening to cause a mistrial.

In New York state Supreme Court on Tuesday, the female juror also threatened to take some kind of action against the other juror, a man, that could hurt his career. The second juror said he called his boss about hiring a lawyer.

The juror allegations were made public on Wednesday as the court sat before Justice Daniel Conviser to consider a request by former programmer Sergey Aleynikov's lawyer for a mistrial to be declared.

The lawyer, Kevin Marino, asked for a mistrial on Tuesday after the juror allegations were raised. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Writing by Ted Botha; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)