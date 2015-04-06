April 6 Jury selection kicked off on Monday in
the trial of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer
programmer accused of stealing code from the investment bank.
Sergey Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia and the United
States, is charged with stealing computer code as he prepared to
leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.
Opening arguments are expected later this week in the
long-running case, which inspired Michael Lewis' best-selling
book "Flash Boys."
Aleynikov, 45, first arrested by federal agents in 2009, was
already tried and convicted in federal court.
An appeals court threw out the conviction in 2102, saying
the anti-espionage law did not apply and setting him free after
about a year.
About six months later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus
Vance revived the case in state court and charged him in August
2012 with unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
Aleynikov faces 1-1/2 years to four years in prison if
convicted on state charges. His first sentence was eight years.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 60353/2012.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Ted Botha)