NEW YORK May 1 A jury on Friday convicted a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of stealing the investment bank's high-frequency trading code.

The jury said it had reached a split decision, finding Sergey Aleynikov guilty on only one count of stealing "secret scientific material" from Goldman. They were unable to reach a verdict on another similar count.

Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.

