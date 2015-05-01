BRIEF-Orient Securities posts April net profit of RMB16.7 mln
* April net profit RMB16.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 1 A jury on Friday convicted a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of stealing the investment bank's high-frequency trading code.
The jury said it had reached a split decision, finding Sergey Aleynikov guilty on only one count of stealing "secret scientific material" from Goldman. They were unable to reach a verdict on another similar count.
Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.
BRUSSELS, May 5 The European Commission will revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year to around 2 percent from a previous 2.7 percent, an EU official said on Friday.