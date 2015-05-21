(Corrects last paragraph to say Anthony Noto left to become
Twitter's CFO, not CEO)
By Olivia Oran
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 In Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's latest move to bolster its street cred as a cool,
tech-savvy bank, it is holding its annual shareholder meeting in
San Francisco on Thursday.
Goldman has been one of the top investment banks handling
mergers and IPOs for the tech sector since the dot-com boom of
the 1990s. But more recently, the bank has been trying to mold
itself into a tech firm of sorts, too.
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein has been saying for years
that Goldman, founded in 1869, is more of a cutting-edge
technology company than a gray-haired investment bank. Lately
he's been putting Goldman's money where his mouth is: The bank
has led several high-profile investments in startups that are
disrupting the financial sector and is taking big steps to shift
more of its business through electronic channels.
In just the past few weeks, Goldman has hired an executive
to build a digital lending platform, co-led a $50 million
investment in a bitcoin startup and launched a podcast called
"Exchanges at Goldman" in which senior executives talk about
technology on Wall Street, among other things.
"When you ask me...what might this technology be doing to
disrupt the industry or our company, it's a little bit of a
funny sentence, because we are a technology company," Blankfein
said in the first podcast this week.
On Thursday, the bank will hold its annual shareholder
meeting at 555 California Street, an office building in downtown
San Francisco that houses several financial services tenants.
It's the third year in a row Goldman has held its meeting away
from the East Coast.
Shareholders will decide whether to approve pay packages for
senior management, as well as Goldman's board of directors,
including new additions Mark Flaherty, the former vice chairman
of investment management firm Wellington Management Company, and
former Goldman fixed income co-head Mark Winkelman. Blankfein is
expected to offer some comments on the bank's financial
performance, as well as its focus on technology.
Of course Goldman is not the only Wall Street bank to notice
how technology is changing the world - all of its major
competitors have been talking a lot more about technology,
spending a lot more money on it and trying to win more business
from tech clients. But Goldman has arguably been the most
aggressive in making strategic investments and reshaping itself
for a digital world. Roughly one-quarter of its 34,400 employees
now work in tech.
The person in charge of Goldman's technology efforts is
chief information officer R. Martin Chavez, a scientist by
training who developed trading systems inside Goldman before
taking on his current role. Under Chavez's tutelage, Goldman
also has been looking at ways to use technology for lending,
compliance, risk management and cost-cutting.
The bank has been doing this in part through a team called
the principal strategic investments group, which puts money into
companies that are disrupting the financial services industry.
That group recently chaperoned Goldman's portion of a $50
million funding round for a startup named Circle Internet
Financial Ltd, which uses technology to perform transactions
without a middleman. Goldman sources say the bank views the
technology, called "blockchain," as a transformative tool for
trading.
Last year, the strategic investments group also orchestrated
a $66 million investment in a secure chat and data platform
called Symphony Communication Services Holdings LLC.
Goldman executives view the platform both as a
way to cut costs from external providers, and as a way to
streamline communications.
Though Goldman has no branches or ATMs, it is planning to
make inroads into traditional lending though technology. It
recently hired Harit Talwar from Discover Financial Services
to create a digital lending business that can put its
$83 billion in deposits to more profitable use.
In a more familiar realm of banking, Goldman remains one of
the top two global investment banks handling mergers, stock
offerings and private transactions.
It competes head-on with Morgan Stanley in courting
technology entrepreneurs to take their companies public and
manage their wealth afterward. Goldman was ranked as the top
underwriter for technology public offerings last year, according
to Thomson Reuters data, capturing 18.4 percent of market share.
Goldman advised on 26 technology mergers globally last year, the
highest number of its peers.
A sign of Goldman's tech savvy may come from its role - or
lack thereof - in taking two of the most high-profile tech
companies public.
Although Goldman did not manage Facebook Inc's
disastrous IPO in 2012, it was a major investor in the
social-media network before it went public. Goldman did lead
Twitter Inc's 2013 IPO soon after; its top tech banker,
Anthony Noto, left to become Twitter's CFO.
