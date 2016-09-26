(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Quentin Webb
HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - An Asian cull
makes Goldman Sachs look rattled. The U.S. bank is
cutting nearly 30 percent of its investment-banking team in Asia
outside of Japan, Reuters says. The region's problems are
familiar and longstanding: lumpy deal flow, fierce competition
and skimpy fees. But Goldman's pullback suggests the scandal
over Malaysia's disgraced 1MDB may have curbed its risk appetite
too.
Goldman's headcount for mergers and acquisitions, debt and
equity capital markets will go from 300 to slightly more than
200 bankers, Reuters reported on Sept. 24, citing sources.
Fees from takeovers, loans, and bond and share sales are now
rising year on year in the region, albeit after a difficult
start, but the going remains tough for international banks.
Chinese transactions make up a big slice of fees, but most of
their business goes to domestic banks. Other regional players
are also fighting back. And many Asian clients baulk at paying
much, if anything, for advice. Thus fees on marquee transactions
like flotations are far lower than on Wall Street.
On top of that, Goldman has had a wobble of its own. Its
regional investment-banking fees crashed 46 percent in the first
half, Thomson Reuters data shows, far underperforming a 10
percent drop across the market.
The pain appears concentrated in equity, as opposed to M&A -
where Goldman is still a powerhouse - or bonds. Excluding
onshore Chinese deals, Goldman fell to fourth from first place
for regional equity and equity-related issues.
A few megadeals can make all the difference in investment
banking. But the falloff in Goldman's business is striking
nevertheless. Goldman has been one of the most powerful and
profitable foreign banks in the region, and a patient pioneer in
advising China.
The widening scandal around 1MDB, once a lucrative
bond-issuing client for Goldman, may help explain the timing of
the adjustment. U.S. and other authorities are out for blood.
The Justice Department says more than $3.5 billion was stolen
from the sovereign fund. The episode must be consuming
management attention at Goldman, and probably forcing the bank
to be more selective about the deals it does do. In that
context, patience is a virtue, but so is thrift.
