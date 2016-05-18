BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
SYDNEY May 18 Goldman Sachs is considering the sale of its Australian equities and fixed income businesses, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The global investment bank is conducting a strategic review of its Australian asset management business but has not made a firm decision on the sale, the source said under condition of anonymity as the discussions were private.
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand