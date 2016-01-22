(Adds firm background, additional pay details for executives)
By Olivia Oran
Jan 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein received $23 million in salary
and bonuses for 2015, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
That's the first decline in four years for Blankfein, who
received $24 million in 2014.
Goldman said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had awarded
Blankfein a restricted stock bonus of 96,934 shares worth $14.7
million, based on Goldman's closing price of $151.65 on Thursday
when the bank said it granted the award. Half of that bonus is
in share units tied to performance.
Goldman's board of directors typically awards executives 70
percent of their bonus in stock and 30 percent in cash,
suggesting that Blankfein also received a $6.3 million cash
bonus. Goldman does not disclose the full details of executives'
pay packages until it files its proxy statement.
Combined with a salary of about $2 million, Blankfein's
total pay package for last year was roughly $23 million.
Goldman Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz and
president Gary Cohn both received restricted shares worth $13.4
million.
Goldman in 2015 posted a return on equity (ROE) of 7.4
percent, after being hit in the fourth quarter by a $5 billion
settlement related to its dealings with mortgage backed
securities during the financial crisis reduced ROE. Adjusting
for the settlement, the bank's return on equity would have been
11.2 percent, which is in line with its profitability over the
last several years.
Rival Morgan Stanley, in contrast, posted a return on
equity of 8.5 percent in 2015, below its target of 10 percent.
Goldman generated net revenue of $33.8 billion in 2015, down
2 percent from the year ago period. Investment banking revenue
rose 9 percent, boosted by record performance from its M&A
advisory business.
The bank's trading business was flat over last year, as
strong equities revenue was able to offset a slide in the bank's
bond business. Investment management revenue grew 3 percent, and
investing and lending fell 20 percent.
Shares of Goldman have declined 8 percent in 2015, making it
the second worst performer of all the big U.S. banks after
Morgan Stanley, which slumped 18 percent.
Blankfein's pay is less than that of JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon. The bank said on Thursday it had raised
Dimon's overall compensation by 35 percent to $27 billion but
cut the cash portion and tied three quarters of the total to
performance-sensitive stock awards.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernard Orr)