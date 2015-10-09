LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs is not one of giving up easily. After having tried and failed to lure investors with an innovative form of collateralised funding last year - via the so-called FIGSCO vehicle - the US bank is at it again. Unsurprisingly, it is keen to put some distance between the FIGSCO fiasco and the newly-minted SumitG.

The concept, though, is similar: use some assets on balance sheet that are not earning very much, package them in a new shinny vehicle, and use this as a way of getting secured funding.

Will it have better luck this time than with FIGSCO? Perhaps, but SumitG has quite a mountain to climb.

For example, on paper, the mark-to-market idea sounds great: if the assets fall in value, the collateral pool has to be topped up. What could possibly go wrong? Well, not much when times are good - but a lot in times of stress.

As prices of the assets fall and the pool needs to be replenished, it's likely that other asset prices will be heading south. Does that sound familiar?

In theory, speedy liquidation means bondholders wouldn't have to wait long to get their money back. But such a firesale is unlikely to lead to the best price.

The anticipated initial collateral pool will include Italian and Portuguese ABS and a yet to be defined Japanese RMBS. Also, the issuer has stated clearly that it does not intend to update or supplement the base prospectus in the event of any changes to the initial collateral pool. So lack of visibility has got to be factored in.

As it stands, it's more Everest than Mount Wycheproof (the smallest "registered" mountain in the world) that SumitG will have to climb and investors should ask to be compensated handsomely for the risk. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew Davies)