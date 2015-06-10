SAO PAULO, June 10 Foreign investors are
returning to Brazil, lured by the country's weakening currency
and rising interest rates amid ample global liquidity, a senior
executive at Goldman Sachs Group Inc told Brazilian
newspaper Valor Econômico.
Gary Cohn, Goldman's president and chief operating officer,
said in an interview published on Wednesday that a weaker real
and rising borrowing costs are creating opportunities for
global investors eyeing Brazil as a destination for their money.
He was in Brazil for a two-day visit to Goldman clients.
Reuters could not confirm the contents of the Valor report
with Goldman's local media representatives on Wednesday.
The growing differential between Brazilian interest rates -
the benchmark Selic overnight rate is nearing 14 percent - and
global interest rates that are in some cases close to zero are
making Brazilian local debt securities more attractive, Cohn
told Valor.
In terms of mergers and acquisitions in Brazil, Cohn sees
growing interest from global investors. Goldman is currently
advising HSBC Holdings Plc on the disposal of its
Brazilian unit.
Other sources of business in Brazil for Goldman include
government debt trading, structured finance and what Cohn called
"special situations," like the purchase and sale of pools of
loans gone sour, Valor reported.
Last week, Goldman decided to stop selling local products to
private banking clients in Brazil, focusing solely on the
placement of global products in which the New York-based bank
has a competitive advantage.
According to Valor, Cohn is "happy" with Goldman's current
size and structure in Brazil. The unit is working on
transactions involving debt restructurings and corporate
reorganizations, offsetting an across-the-board decline in
investment banking, he was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)