Sept 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on
Tuesday its merchant banking division hired the former head of
U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp, Louis
Chenevert, as an exclusive adviser.
Chenevert, 58, retired abruptly last November as chief
executive of the aerospace and building systems industrial
company. Chenevert spent 22 years at United Technology after
working at General Motors and ascended to the CEO role in
2008.
A signature event of Chenevert's tenure was the $16 billion
acquisition of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp,
announced in 2011.
"We have a long history of investments in the aerospace and
industrials sectors," Richard Friedman, head of Goldman's
merchant banking division, said in a statement. "We are pleased
to have Louis bring his deep knowledge, unique experience and
track record of creating shareholder value to enhance our
investing efforts."
